Authorities searching for runaway Bloomingdale teen

Effingham County (ECSO/WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a runaway teen.

We’re told 16-year-old Shane Caleb Sellers of Bloomingdale left home on March 2, 2017 and left a note stating he was running away.

It is believed Sellers could be staying somewhere in the South Effingham County or Ellabell area.

Officials say there is no indication of foul play or that the teen is in immediate danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Shane Caleb Sellers, contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 754-3449.