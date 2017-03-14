Authorities searching for runaway Bloomingdale teen

By Published:
Courtesy: ECSO

Effingham County (ECSO/WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a runaway teen.

We’re told 16-year-old Shane Caleb Sellers of Bloomingdale left home on March 2, 2017 and left a note stating he was running away.

It is believed Sellers could be staying somewhere in the South Effingham County or Ellabell area.

Officials say there is no indication of foul play or that the teen is in immediate danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Shane Caleb Sellers, contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 754-3449.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s