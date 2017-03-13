“Urban Forest” Photography Project kicking off in Savannah

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Here in Savannah we love our tree canopy! Now American Forests loves it too, kicking off its brand new Urban Forest photography project right here in Savannah with Artist in Residence Chuck Fazio.

Fazio is photographing Savannah’s trees through Wednesday, March 15th.

American Forest is the nation’s oldest conservation organization. This year the group hopes to plant more than 2 Million trees. Since 1990 they have planted more than 50 Million trees around the world.

For more visit AmericanForest.org.

 

 

 

