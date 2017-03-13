Tarver resigns; Durham appointed acting U.S. Attorney for Southern District of Georgia

Savannah (Department of Justice) – In a report from the Department of Justice, Edward J. Tarver resigned effective March 11, 2017 as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Tarver had served in that office since December of 2009.

James D. Durham assumed leadership of the office as Acting United States Attorney. Durham has been First Assistant United States Attorney since January of 2010 and has been with the office since March of 2002.

According to the report, acting U.S. Attorney Durham said, “As a Captain in the Army, a federal judicial law clerk and as a United States Attorney, Ed Tarver served the American people with honor and distinction for over 20 years. We thank Mr. Tarver for his great work on behalf of the Southern District of Georgia, and we wish him the very best as he begins the next chapter of his distinguished career.”