Savannah (SCMPD) The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating 30-year-old Jermaine Young.

Young is wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing violent crimes investigation. He is 6’4” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.