Our Hometown: Savannah Tour of Homes & Gardens

The 82nd Annual Savannah Tour of Homes & Gardens takes place Thursday, March 23 – Sunday, March 26.

The event offers a rare opportunity to enter some of Savannah’s finest private homes and admire the special furnishings that have seldom been seen by visitors.

In addition to home and garden walking tours, enjoy exclusive special events and some of the best food and hospitality the South has to offer.

Click here for more information.

