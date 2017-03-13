Beyond the mask: Raising awareness and support for local children with autism

The statistics related to autism are staggering. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 68 children are now affected by autism. 1 of every 42 of them are boys.

It’s one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders but connecting families to the resources they need may be a bit of a challenge.

Karen Alston, President and CEO of “I Am a Jewel, Inc.” and Zelonia Williams, whose child is living with autism, join the conversation with information on “Beyond the Mask”- an awareness reception to benefit Autism Speaks U at Armstrong State University.

For more details about Beyond the Mask, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/748296652003582/

Click here for more information on Autism Speaks.