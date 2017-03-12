Hilton Head’s 34th St. Patrick’s Day Parade brought the crowds

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WSAV) – Rain was in the forecast, but that didn’t stop the thousands that lined Pope St. on Hilton Head to witness the island’s 34th Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Folks traveled from wide and far to attend.

Marty Davis came from Augusta because she “heard it’s one of the best.”

Allen Swan and his wife traveled from Canada. “We stopped in here one time on a trip down to Florida, just fell in love with the place and we’ve been coming back ever since,” said Swan.

“We come down here and have a good time with you folks because you know how to put a parade on,” said Ken Seward who came down from Indiana.

Sunday’s parade started off with special floats honoring the strength of the community after Hurricane Matthew, including the participation of first responders like firemen and linemen.

And one float that brought tears to quite a few.

The Welcome Home float lead the parade. The man behind the sign, Byron Sewell, got the community kids together to throw out candy from the truck carrying the sign.

“Celebrating what the community did to support the welcome home sign after the hurricane, we’re so thankful, everybody’s stoked,” Sewell said.

There were appearances from the Parris Island Marine Corps. band, state representatives, the famous Clydesdales, and Jason Hurdish, Nikki Haley’s sign language interpreter during Hurricane Matthew.

Some were very serious about tradition, like Richard Kearn with the Ancient Order of Hibernians, “It’s not a patty’s day it’s St. Patrick’s Day,” he said.

And others just wanted a pot of gold– candy!