33rd Celtic Cross Ceremony, Mass held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – It’s Celtic Cross Sunday in Savannah. It’s the day the Irish families of Savannah come together to recognize their faith and tradition.

The Celtic Cross is the symbol that symbolizes the work of Ireland’s patron Saint, Saint Patrick. The history of the cross comes from the story of the Saint taking the traditional Catholic cross and when ministering to the Celts of Ireland, he added the circle around it to resemble the sun which was a Celtic symbol of divine or deity. It was a change he made to the symbol that reached the Celts.

It is a symbol the Irish families in Savannah revisit year after year to honor those who came before them.

“The Celtic Cross is a symbol of making needed changes while holding on to what we are,” says Commissioner Derek Byrne who is the ceremony’s guest speaker.

The cross in a way is the silent symbol that during the season of Saint Patrick sends the loudest message in Savannah.

“You’re remembering where the journey started and all the things that your ancestors brought with them from Ireland,” adds the Commissioner.

The Celtic Cross mass and ceremony is the symbol of faith and family. For thirty-three years the ceremony brings the families to Emmet Park following a traditional catholic mass.

“That’s very significant and very special. It means that they want to continue their Irish heritage and their Irish faith for future generations to come.”

That heritage of hard work and faith is honored during this ceremony. It’s one that if you ask many Savannah’s Irish they’ll say is the main reason for the season.

“Celebrating their faith, celebrating the faith that their ancestors, our ancestors brought here to this great country.”

An ancestry that parade Grand Marshal Dennis Counihan has kept at the front of his messages. He’s dedicated his term as Savannah’s top Irishman to remember the many before him.

“We should not only exhibit these core values in our own lives, but should endeavor to awaken others these virtues which made America the greatest nation on Earth.”