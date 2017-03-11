WATCH: Georgia Power demolishes retired boilers

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. – Many in the Coastal Empire woke up to a large boom to start the weekend.

At precisely 9:00 a.m., four boil systems at the retired Plant Kraft in Port Wentworth were safety demolished thanks to 175 pounds of explosives.

In 2015 Georgia Power retired the power plant following approval by the Georgia Public Service Commission in the 2013 Integrated Resource Plan.

The demolition acted as the next step for the dismantling of the retired power plant in Port Wentworth.

While the explosion led to a massive sound resembling a thunderclap, Georgia Power told WSAV neighbors need not to worry about residing smells, sounds or safety concerns.

Georgia Power told WSAV the United States Coast Guard will establish a Exclusion Zone to ensure a safe buffer around the explosive site.

In March of 2016, Georgia Power announced plans to donate the property to the Georgia Port Authority.