Tybee Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

They’re wearing green a few days early on Tybee Island.  The city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade was held Saturday.

For 15 years now, islanders and visitors have come to celebrate their Irish heritage and today, everyone on Tybee is Irish.

This year, the parade featured more than 80 participants including floats to bands. St. Patrick’s season symbolizes the start of the spring and summer season on Tybee and many say it’s a sight to see given only five months ago we were dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

“It’s been a tough year for Tybee and we’re all pulling ourselves through it and this is the first real big event and the island is pretty much filled up so which is nice and everybody is excited,” says Jay Burke from the Tybee Irish Heritage Parade Committee.

