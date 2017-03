(Savannah, Ga) – WSAV- One person was shot in an incident on NE 36th Street Saturday morning. News 3 saw an ambulance on the scene around 2:30am and shortly after SCMPD issued a tweet stating one person had been shot and injured. The injuries, according to the tweet, are non-life threatening.The shooting happened in the 1100 block of NE 36th Street.

Advertisement