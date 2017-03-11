Intruder caught after breaching White House Security

( from NBC) President Donald Trump is praising the actions of the Secret Service following the arrest of a man who climbed over the White House fence friday night.

The Secret service says the intruder was arrested on the south grounds after climbing the fence. The man was wearing a backpack but the agency says they found no hazardous materials inside. President Trump was inside the White House during the incident and Saturday, during a working lunch, congratulated the Secret Service.

“The Secret Service did a fantastic job last night. I appreciate it,” said Trump. “Secret Service did a fantastic job. It was a troubled person. Very sad actually. Secret Service was fantastic.”

The Secret Service service has not identified the intruder. The incident is the first known security breach at the White House since Trump took office.