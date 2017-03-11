Intruder caught after breaching White House Security

JoAnn Merrigan, WSAV News 3 Reporter By Published:
Donald Trump
In this Feb. 16, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Andrew Jackson’s triumph over John Quincy Adams in 1828 bore striking similarities to Donald Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton last year and the president’s team has seized upon the parallels, equating Trump’s message of disruptive economic populism with Jackson’s pledge to represent the common man. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

( from NBC) President Donald Trump is praising the actions of the Secret Service following the arrest of a man who climbed over the White House fence friday night.

The Secret service says the intruder was arrested on the south grounds after climbing the fence. The man was wearing a backpack but the agency says they found no hazardous materials inside. President Trump was inside the White House during the incident and Saturday, during a working lunch, congratulated the Secret Service.

“The Secret Service did a fantastic job last night. I appreciate it,” said Trump. “Secret Service did a fantastic job. It was a troubled person. Very sad actually. Secret Service was fantastic.”

The Secret Service service has not identified the intruder. The incident is the first known security breach at the White House since Trump took office.

