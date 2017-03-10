Trump sticker blamed in road rage attack

KENNETH CITY, FL. (WFLA) — The victim of a brutal Florida road rage incident says he was attacked for supporting President Donald Trump.

The incident took place Wednesday afternoon while the victim, Gregg Dunay, was driving in Kenneth City.

He tried to change lanes on a busy street, but another driver wouldn’t let him pass. Things went downhill from there.

“He was cursing at me,” Dunay said. “He was saying F… Trump, F… Trump’s mother, all this stuff, blah, blah, blah. And I just said that is why Trump is now our President because of stuff like this.”

Kenneth City Police agrees it’s a case of road rage, but are still investigating whether the crime was politically motivated.