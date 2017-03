(KRON) — Office supply store Staples will be closing 70 of its stores, according to CNN Money.

This comes after the store reported a drop in sales in January.

Staples closed 48 stores last year and has closed about 350 stores over the last five years.

The office supply store has been under pressure for some time because more people are shopping online like on Amazon.

No word yet how many bay area stores will be closing.

