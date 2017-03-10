Spring Break, New efforts to improve Tybee’s safety passed 5-1

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – One hot topics at Thursday’s city council meeting was enforcing a new ordinance on pop up special events, which passed 5 to 1.

The ordinance targets events that are planned through social media and don’t have the proper special events permit, or someone they can hold accountable.

It allows city leaders to meet and put a ban on items like alcohol for a set period of time.

For example, if they discover an event on Facebook scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on a Saturday then they can ban anything during that time period.

The idea is to shrink the crowds during the spring break season and especially for the annual Orange Crush event.

They said this is another effort to ensure everyone’s safety on the island.

Just last month city leaders tried to ban alcohol on Tybee beaches from March to the first weekend in May, but the plan didn’t pass.

Now, city leaders say this is a better step in the right direction.

“It’s not a problem of them coming here it’s just a problem of them following our rules and our guidelines and being good stewards of Tybee,” Wanda Doyle, a Tybee city councilwoman, said.

Since the ordinance passed it is now in effect. So, if anyone plans an event on Tybee beaches without a permit, then a ban could be set in place.