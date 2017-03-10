Our Hometown: Lowcountry Pow Wow and Cultural Festival returns to Hardeeville this weekend

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

You’re invited to experience a weekend of history and culture.

The Lowcountry Pow Wow and Cultural Festival returns to Hardeeville this weekend.

Saturday, March 11, from 10 am to 8 pm and Sunday, March 12, from 10 am to 6 pm, at Millstone Landing, enjoy Native American traditions, including more than 60 tribal dancers.

There will also be storytelling, period encampment, authentic demonstrations, crafts, basket weaving, native foods, crafts and more.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students, and seniors.

Children 6 and get in free.

Two-day passes are also available- $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors. Click here for more information, or call: 843-384-5551

 

