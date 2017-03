PORT WENTORTH. Ga. (WSAV) – Heads up near the Houlihan Boat Ramp on the Savannah River in Port Wentworth. The US Coast Guard says the boat ramp and parking lot is closing due to a planned controlled demolition at Plant Kraft.

The ramp and parking lot close at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10. The Coast Guard says its necessary for public safety and will continue until the agency get an all clear.