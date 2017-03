SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Round up the change on your check to help your community! The 10 SERG Restaurant Group restaurants on Hilton Head are letting you round your check to the nearest dollar for your community. Proceeds benefit Backpack Buddies, the Hilton Head Humane Assoc. & the new playground at the Island Rec.

Those restaurants are:

-The Black Marlin

-Frankie Bones

-The Original Giuseppi’s

-The Lodge

-Marley’s Island Grille

-One Hot Mama’s

-Skull Creek Boathouse

-Wise Guys

-Poseidon