Savannah (WSAV) – The waters of the Forsyth Park fountain are flowing green once again!

Savannah’s 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal, the mayor, dignitaries, and special guests got into the Irish spirit and helped usher in the magical tradition today at noon.

St. Patrick’s festivities continue throughout the weekend and next week leading up to parade beginning at 10AM Friday, March 17th in Downtown Savannah.