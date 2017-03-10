Greening of the Fountain Ceremony happening at Forsyth Park Today

SAVANNAH, Ga.

The day has finally come!

Water fountains throughout Savannah are going green for St. Patrick’s Day—and there’s no better place to start than everyone’s favorite fountain in the city at Forsyth Park!

This year, St. Patrick’s Day Grand Marshal, Dennis Counihan, will gather with family, friends, the St. Patrick’s Day Committee and the community, to pour green dye into the fountain. This will officially mark the start of the St. Patrick’s Day Season.

If you’d like to be apart of the local tradition, the greening of the fountain begins at 12:00 noon.

To keep up with the latest information on St. Patrick’s Day events and information throughout the week, click on the St. Patrick’s Day Tab at the top of our webpage.