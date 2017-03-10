Free mammograms for eligible women

By Published:
Health Department offers free mammograms

The Chatham County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP) is partnering with the St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography Program to offer free mammograms from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, March 27, at the Chatham County Health Department located at 1395 Eisenhower Drive. Women who meet certain annual income guidelines and are 40-64 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive a screening mammogram at no cost.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted. To make an appointment, please call 356-2946.

 

