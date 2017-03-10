FCC Commissioner Clyburn to speak at Columbia luncheon

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Mignon Clyburn, commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, is keynoting an event in Columbia on telecommunications options for low-income and minority businesses.

The MBDA Business Center – Columbia says Clyburn is speaking on today (March 10) at its 2017 Advocacy Awards Luncheon at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

Organizers say Clyburn is expected to speak about the importance of internet access for low-income families and telecommunications opportunities for minority-owned businesses.

Delores DaCosta of U.S. Sen. Tim Scott’s office and Sophia Vickers of DESA, Inc., are also being honored for advocacy for minority businesses.

The luncheon is part of SB Connect, an economic outlook summit for South Carolina’s small and minority-owned businesses.