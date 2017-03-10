Fatal early morning accident in Bluffton under investigation

Bluffton (BCSO) – Authorities are investigating a deadly accident early this morning in Bluffton. We’re told an ambulance struck a pedestrian around 3:00 on U.S. 278.

Officials in Beaufort County have released the following statement concerning the incident:

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the individual who was fatally injured in the accident this morning.

At approximately 3 a.m., one of our ambulances was involved in an accident at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Bluffton Road. A pedestrian who stepped onto the roadway was struck and killed as the ambulance was traveling in the eastbound lane.

In everything we do, our number one goal is to deliver services in the safest manner possible.

At this time, we are unable to release any specifics about the accident or the individuals involved and request that all inquiries be directed to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

We send our deepest sympathies to the family of the victim.”

The name of the victim has not been released.