Victim says Trump sticker sparked road rage attack

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon while the victim, Gregg Dunay was driving on 66th Street North in Kenneth City.

He tried to change lanes on the busy street, but another driver wouldn’t let him pass. And things went downhill from there.

“He was cursing at me,” Dunay told News Channel 8. “He was saying F… Trump, F… Trump’s mother, all this stuff, blah, blah, blah. And I just said that is why Trump is now our President because of stuff like this.”

He felt helpless.

“Because I’m scared,” Dunay said. “The way he almost ran me off the road.”