SAVANNAH, Ga.

Good news for all of the music lovers out there!

The Savannah Stopover Music Festival begins today! This year there will be 85 bands performing at 10 different venues in the Hostess City.

If you can’t make it out today, you’ll have two more days to fit it into your schedule—the last day enjoy the musical performances is March 11th.

For more information about artist line-up, ticket prices, and venues, click here.