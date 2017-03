Calling all filmmakers or aspiring filmmakers!

The SSU Indie Film Festival Submission period is now open for anyone- worldwide!

Categories include: Music Video, Horror/Sci-fi, Comedy, Documentary and Drama.

Submissions must be between 3 to 15 minutes.

The deadline to enter is Sunday, April 2.

There is a $15 admission fee.

Selected films will be notified by April 3.

The festival dates are April 10th – 12th at Savannah State University.

Click here for more information.