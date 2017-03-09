New Veterans Affairs Secretary: Help those with other than honorable discharges

In some of his first official comments as the new Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs, David Shulkin this week said he will do more to help some soldiers and marines now denied mental health services from the VA. These are ones who have received other-than-honorable (OTH) administrative discharges.

Shulkin said he will expand urgent mental health care, following information that former OTH service members are more likely to commit suicide.

“Our goal is simple: to save lives,” Shulkin says. “Veterans who are in crisis should receive help immediately. Far too many Veterans have fallen victim to suicide, roughly 20 every day. Far too many families are left behind asking themselves what more could have been done. The time for action is now.”

It is estimated that there are perhaps more than 500,000 former service members with OTH discharges. As part of the proposal, former OTH service members would be able to seek treatment at a VA emergency department, Vet Center or contact the Veterans Crisis Line by calling 800-273-8255 (press 1), or text 838255.

