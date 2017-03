POOLER – A man is in custody tonight after he stole a Pooler police car.

Police have confirmed a man gained control of the car around 3:20 near Pooler Parkway and Maxell Drive.

The pursuit then ended within minutes at Quacco and Pine Barren Road across from West Chatham Middle School.

They say alcohol may be a factor.

The school was notified before they released students.

Why the pursuit began is still under investigation.