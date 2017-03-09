Lenten recipes: Peanut Sesame Ginger Tofu from Chef Karla at Hilton Head Health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It is the Lenten Season. For the Catholic Faithful in our community that means meat free Fridays, so every Thursday we’re featuring a meatless recipe that your family could prepare and enjoy.
This week it’s Peanut Sesame Ginger Tofu from Chef Karla Williams at Hilton Head Health. Enjoy!
Active Time – about 20 minutes
Total Time – about 20 minutes
Makes 4 Servings
This recipe works great as a marinade or as a sauce. This is a very flavorful sauce; a little goes a very long way. This is a great marinade for chicken, shrimp, tofu, tempeh, pork and beef. Or this can be a great sauce for your stir fry or even your favorite kabob recipe. Depending on how you use this recipe can change the calories- marinade would be about half the calories that are listed.
INGREDIENTS:
Garlic, minced 4 each
Ginger, fresh, minced 2 T.
Red pepper flakes (can reduce amount if too spicy) 1 tsp.
Sesame oil 2 T.
Brown sugar 2 ½ T.
Soy sauce, low sodium 6 T.
Peanut butter, reduced fat 1 T.
Extra firm tofu, cut into chunks 1 cup
STEPS:
• Heat small sauté pan.
• Add sesame oil.
• Sauté garlic and ginger.
• Add tofu.
• Then add brown sugar, soy sauce, peanut butter and red pepper flakes – stir frequently.
• Let sauce reduce a little before serving. If you want a lighter, add vegetable stock to the pan, a little at a time until desired color is achieved.
NUTRITION:
SERVINGS 4; SERVING SIZE ¼ cup; CALORIES 160kcal; FAT 6gm