Lenten recipes: Peanut Sesame Ginger Tofu from Chef Karla at Hilton Head Health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It is the Lenten Season. For the Catholic Faithful in our community that means meat free Fridays, so every Thursday we’re featuring a meatless recipe that your family could prepare and enjoy.

This week it’s Peanut Sesame Ginger Tofu from Chef Karla Williams at Hilton Head Health. Enjoy!

Active Time – about 20 minutes

Total Time – about 20 minutes

Makes 4 Servings

This recipe works great as a marinade or as a sauce. This is a very flavorful sauce; a little goes a very long way. This is a great marinade for chicken, shrimp, tofu, tempeh, pork and beef. Or this can be a great sauce for your stir fry or even your favorite kabob recipe. Depending on how you use this recipe can change the calories- marinade would be about half the calories that are listed.

INGREDIENTS:

Garlic, minced 4 each

Ginger, fresh, minced 2 T.

Red pepper flakes (can reduce amount if too spicy) 1 tsp.

Sesame oil 2 T.

Brown sugar 2 ½ T.

Soy sauce, low sodium 6 T.

Peanut butter, reduced fat 1 T.

Extra firm tofu, cut into chunks 1 cup

STEPS:

• Heat small sauté pan.

• Add sesame oil.

• Sauté garlic and ginger.

• Add tofu.

• Then add brown sugar, soy sauce, peanut butter and red pepper flakes – stir frequently.

• Let sauce reduce a little before serving. If you want a lighter, add vegetable stock to the pan, a little at a time until desired color is achieved.

NUTRITION:

SERVINGS 4; SERVING SIZE ¼ cup; CALORIES 160kcal; FAT 6gm