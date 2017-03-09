Hurricane debris removal concludes in Chatham County

(SAVANNAH) The work to clear Chatham County of debris from Hurricane Matthew is over. Catherine Neal-Gladsby, Public Information Officer for the county, says debris drop sites and mulching operations closed in late February. Gladsby said.

The debris total far exceeds the projection of nearly 40,000 cubic yards. Gladsby says more than 1.6 million cubic yards of storm debris were collected and mulched from the unincorporated areas of Chatham County alone. “I don’t think that we did know how big this job was, but our cut and push crews went out on October 8th. They started pushing through everything, getting it cleaned up. “The update is really good and that is that we have finished all of our debris collection. They have mulched everything and it is out of here, so we are complete in our storm clean-up at this point.” said Gladsby.

The FEMA reimbursement process is underway. Gladsby says the total cost for debris removal is $24.5 million dollars. FEMA is expected to cover $19.7 million dollars of the cost, leaving taxpayers with $4.8 million dollars in storm debris removal costs. Gladsby says a big thank you is in order for residents. “We appreciate the fact that they were understanding. This affected them as well and the fact that they were so patient with us as we were doing the clean up, we can’t, we can’t thank them enough for that.” Gladsby said.