Hardeeville ‘Buffalo Soldier’ Cleveland Glover dies at 95

Military hero and pioneer Cleveland Glover passed away at his home earlier this week at the age of 95.

Glover was a World War II veteran who served with the 92nd Infantry Division- also known as the Buffalo Soldiers. They were among the first African-American regiments of the U.S. Army.

You may remember our story back in 2011 when we visited Sgt. Glover at his home.

More than six decades after he enlisted in the Army, his sacrifice to this country was finally recognized when he received a letter of proclamation for his service during World War II.

He was also presented with a Congressional letter of honor, a letter of commendation, and a medal for being a prisoner of war.

Like many of his comrades, Glover was wounded during service- injured in the neck by shrapnel. He was promised one final medal- the Purple Heart.

Sadly, he never received it.

Funeral services for Sgt. Cleveland Glover will be held Friday, March 10, at 10 am at Creative Church in Hardeeville, SC.

He will be laid to rest at Beaufort National Cemetery at noon.

