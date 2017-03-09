DEVELOPING: MCA Football coach under indictment

Andrew Davis, reporter, WSAV

News 3 has learned that Robby Robinson, head football coach at McIntosh County Academy, was indicted by a grand jury on 3 charges Thursday.

Robinson, who led MCA to the state finals this year, faces a 2nd Degree Felony Cruelty to Children charge, and two misdemeanors, for Hazing and Reckless Conduct.

The indictment connects the charges to Jimmie Ellison, a former Junior Varsity football player who Robinson is accused of not protecting from hazing incidents at the school.

MCA’s principal, Barry Lollis had already been transferred from the school for some of the indiscretions in the athletic program.

Barry Lollis was reassigned from his position as MCA principal

The GBI tells News 3 they are looking into accusations against school officials in McIntosh County.

Indictment of Robby Robinson:

ROBBY ROBINSON indictment

 

