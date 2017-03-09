Child trafficker headed to prison

The man accused of horrific crimes involving teenage girls is going to federal prison.

Tim Lewis was convicted on 19 counts connected to child sex trafficking.

Lewis was described as a pimp – using eight different girls from the ages of 13 to 17.

Authorities said the girls were all runaways or from troubled homes and all forced to have sex with men who responded to online postings.

The FBI said Lewis had thousands of photos of the victims and other pornography on his phone.

Lewis will be sentenced in the next few months.