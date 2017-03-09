Investigation into cause of deadly bus and train crash

Debris from the railroad crossing signal litters the north side of the railroad tracks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Biloxi, Miss., where a CSX train hit a casino tour bus the day before. (John Fitzhugh/The Sun Herald via AP)

BILOXI, MS – NTSB investigators arrived in Biloxi, Mississippi on Wednesday to investigate Tuesday’s railroad collision, where a train hit a charter bus killing four and injuring at least three dozen others.

Investigators say it appears the bus full of casino customers became stuck on the railroad tracks just before it was hit by the freight train.

Local residents say the railroad crossing has been a hazard for years.

“Since 1976, there have been 16 train to vehicle collisions at this crossing,” said Robert Sumwalt of the NTSB

None, however, proved to be as deadly as Tuesday’s incident.

