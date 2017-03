Make way for the horses! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales head back to our area just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. One spot where you can see them is Old Town Bluffton.

The eight-horse hitch will be there on Saturday, March 18 for the mini parade on Calhoun street at 1 p.m.

If you can’t venture to the Lowcountry, they will also be in the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade the day before.