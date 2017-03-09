Bluffton gun shop owner opposes looser gun laws

South Carolina gun-owners are a step closer to having fewer restrictions.

A House panel approved a bill Thursday morning that would allow them to openly carry a gun without a permit.

While the bill still has a ways to go, the idea gives one Bluffton gun shop owner a bad feeling.

Plantation Iron’s Steven Manly makes a living off selling guns but he isn’t buying a bill that would give those who carry one fewer rules to follow.

“Some people just want to have the right to carry without knowing the ill effects, the state laws, knowing how to take care of the firearm if it malfunctions,” Manly explained.

It’s partly why he favors the concealed weapons permit course. He thinks it benefits even the savviest of gun-owners.

“There are situations when and when not to pull a firearm, places you can and cannot carry a firearm, the safety and general knowledge of how to use one,” Manly said.

The bill would allow gun owners to carry the firearm without a permit and on their person without concealing it.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that myself,” Fred Theilen said.

Theilen has nearly a dozen guns from Manly’s shop and thinks carrying a firearm openly just makes sense.

“That way they know you’ve got a gun. They’re not gonna mess with you too easy, you know,” Theilen said.

But Manly fears making it visible, could make you a target.

“Concealment is the element of surprise, open carry lets everyone and anybody know how many people in a certain distance are carrying a firearm,” Manly added.