Beaufort County’s marine debris removal starts Thursday with Palmetto Bay

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WSAV) – Broken docks and boat debris have been sitting on the edges of what were some of the most beautiful Lowcountry waters before Hurricane Matthew came through five months ago. After months of debris removal in limbo between the state and county, a contractor was hired to start removing the marine debris Thursday, starting at Palmetto Bay’s Cross Island Landing.

For many residents at Palmetto Bay, their balcony views overlooking the water have been blocked by abandoned boats and dock debris.

“It’s been very sad to look at every day,” said Paige Duewel.

When she found out contractors would be arriving at 2 p.m. to start removing the debris, she couldn’t hold back the tears.

“ It’s taken a very, very long time for response,” she said, “We just want our marina back.”

“We hope to have this done by April 2nd, which is the deadline for FEMA funding,” said Simon Carlyle, Senior Project Manager with Tetra Tech who is managing the contractor, “So there will be multiple crews in multiple areas working simultaneously to get it done.”

“Fluids or hazardous wastes will be extracted from the boat, that’ll go to a landfill. The boats will then be crushed up and hauled off in roll off containers,” said Carlyle.

But locals who have been raising money to remove and repair their boats from the marina for months, say that’s a waste.

“I’m glad they’re gonna start doing a clean up here,” said Matthew Leitner who used to live on a boat in the marina before the hurricane, “I only wish they were recycling all the wood and the boats also. I mean there’s boats out there that could be restored and brought back to life again.”

Deputy County Administrator Josh Gruber said once the boats are removed, they are the contractor’s property and residents would have to make any requests for abandoned boats or wood debris to them.

Landings scheduled in the next month include: