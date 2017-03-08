U.S. officials: Criminal probe launched into WikiLeaks’ report of alleged CIA hacking

Washington (CNN) – CNN is reporting the feds are launching a criminal probe into WikiLeaks’ publication of documents detailing alleged CIA hacking operations, several US officials say.

According to officials, the FBI and CIA are coordinating reviews of the matter. The investigation is looking into how the documents came into WikiLeaks’ possession and whether they might have been leaked by an employee or contractor.

The CIA is also trying to determine if there are other unpublished documents WikiLeaks may have.

The documents published so far are largely genuine, officials say, though they are not yet certain if all of them are or whether some of the documents may have been altered.