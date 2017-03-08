Two adults, four children escape Ogeechee Road fire

Courtesy: SSFD

Savannah (WSAV) – A Savannah family of six is alive, but dealing with the loss of their home following a fire Tuesday night.

Officials from Southside Fire tell us they responded to the Azalea Mobile Home Park on Ogeechee Road just after 8:00. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.

We’re told everyone was able to get out safely, but the home suffered heavy damage which may be beyond repair.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen, but remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the two adults and four children who were living in the home.

