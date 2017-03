Savannah (WSAV) – Alderman Tony Thomas will host a District 6 town hall for Coffee Bluff area neighbors tonight.

It will be begin at 6:30 at the Crusade Center at 81 Coffee Bluff Villa Road.

Along with Alderman Thomas, representatives from Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department, City of Savannah public works and sanitation will also be in attendance.

Future meetings will be scheduled for District 6 citizens in the areas of Wilshire, Windsor Forest, and Middleground.