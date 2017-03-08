SCMPD searching for missing teens

Savanah (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating two missing teens last seen Monday, March 6th.

Fourteen-year-old Jakila Gardner and 16-year-old Nikiayah Hill were last seen around 4:30PM on the 600 block of W. 42nd Street.

Gardner was wearing a white polo shirt and khaki pants. She is described as a black female standing 6-feet-tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Hill was wearing a black and white shirt, khaki pants and white Adidas shoes. She is described as a black female standing 5-feet-tall with a slim build. She wears glasses, and her hair is styled in an afro.

They are known to frequent Cann Park, Wells Park, Meyer Park, Forsyth Park and Summerside Park. They also frequent Burroughs Street between W. 37th and W. 40th streets and the Delesseps Avenue area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.