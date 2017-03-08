Savannah Stopover, Chaka Khan, Tara Feis, even 9 to 5 in Do Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – More than 80 bands are headed to Savannah for Stopover, Chaka Khan is back, Tara Feis kicks off St. Pat’s festivities, you can even get details on 9 to 5 The Musical in Do Savannah Magazine.

PLUS – if you’re a Dr. Seuss fan, we’ve got a special surprise.

What: 2017 Savannah Stopover Music Festival

When: March 9-11

Where: 10 venues throughout Historic District

Cost: $34-$149

Info: savannahstopover.com

What: Chaka Khan

When: 8 p.m. March 10

Where: Johnny Mercer Theatre, Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.

Cost: $40-$125

Info: 912-651-6550, savannahcivic.com

What: The Collective Face Theatre Ensemble presents “9 to 5: The Musical”

When: 8 p.m. March 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25; 3 p.m. March 12, 19 and 26

Where: Kennedy Fine Arts Auditorium, Savannah State University, 3129 College St., follow signs

Cost: $25; $20 seniors, students, active military; $5 Savannah State University students and faculty

Info: 912-232-0018, collectiveface.org

What: Tara Feis Irish Festival

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11

Where: Emmet Park, Bay Street

Cost: Free

Info: 912-651-6417, savannahga.gov/tarafeis

What: The Art of Dr. Seuss Exhibition

When: March 15-20

Where: Oglethorpe Gallery, 406 E. Oglethorpe Ave.

Cost: Free admission; art for sale

Info: 770-686-5613, valerie@annjacksongallery.com

Also: Green Eggs & Ham reception from 4-8 p.m. March 18