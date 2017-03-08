Savannah High Class of ’63 presenting 50 year reunion flag to Savannah Arts Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When the 1963 graduating class of Savannah High celebrated its 50 year reunion they were presented with a flag flown over the Capitol in Washington DC and a proclamation from the governor.

Friday, March 10th the class passes the items to the students in it’s former building, Savannah Arts Academy.

Classmates are meeting in from of the Savannah Arts building at 12:30. There is a special dedication ceremony in the auditorium at 1 p.m. and you’re invited!

By the way, that’s the year Savannah High beat Benedictine Military School in football.