Robert Smalls International Academy girls excelling in science, tech

(Beaufort, SC) WSAV- Some young girls, their female teacher and female principal are earning their school a lot of bragging rights these days. A STEM-based group recently brought home several medals from a state science competition while members of an all-girls club are inspiring each other and building one another up.

The group goes by WISE, which stands for Women Inspiring, Strengthening and Empowering. Wednesday the 8th grade WISE members could be heard reciting phrases like, “I can be anything I want.”

This week they discussed the message society sends about their appearance and how to stand strong in their own beliefs.

“What is the self-talk that you would say to another woman to lift herself up?” their principal Nicole Holloman asked the girls.

Holloman says the club’s purpose is two-fold:

“It’s about recognizing their strengths as individuals but recognizing their power as women as well,” she said.

And making a point to give girls an extra boost of confidence is paying off.

Eighth grader Isabelle Davis and her classmate Thien Tran recently brought home a first place prize in anatomy and physiology at a state science competition.

Perhaps what made their team stand out the most: eight out of ten are girls.

“I Encourage them to follow their dreams and that their gender is not a hindrance to where they can go,” their teacher Amy Bondy said.

But for many here, like Tran who aspires to be an aerospace engineer, the empowerment is not only coming from school–but echoed at home.

“My mother is working hard and I should follow in her footsteps,” Tran said.

It’s a generational change that they say just makes sense.

“You shouldn’t just follow that stereotype- you should do what you want to do. It’s just logic,” Tran said.