Savannah, GA (WSAV)- A group of wounded veterans cycled through Savannah today to raise money and awareness.

A total of 92 riders, 85 of them veterans, are on a 600 mille trek for Project Hero.

Project Hero is a national non-profit that helps veterans and first responders affected by post-traumatic stress disorder.

This specific ride is called the “Beaches to Peaches Challenge.”

To donate to Project Hero, click here.