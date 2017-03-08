Our Hometown: Asbury Memorial Theatre presents Steel Magnolias

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Savannah’s Asbury Memorial Theatre continues its production of Robert Harling’s Steel Magnolias.

This weekend is the final time you can see the show.

Set in a small town in Louisiana – the play is both hilarious and touching as it follows the lives of six southern belles who are flowery on the outside, but tough as steel on the inside.

You can catch Steel Magnolias this Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. with a 3 pm Sunday matinee.

Tickets are $15.

Click here for more information, or to purchase your ticket.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s