Our Hometown: Asbury Memorial Theatre presents Steel Magnolias

Savannah’s Asbury Memorial Theatre continues its production of Robert Harling’s Steel Magnolias.

This weekend is the final time you can see the show.

Set in a small town in Louisiana – the play is both hilarious and touching as it follows the lives of six southern belles who are flowery on the outside, but tough as steel on the inside.

You can catch Steel Magnolias this Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. with a 3 pm Sunday matinee.

Tickets are $15.

Click here for more information, or to purchase your ticket.