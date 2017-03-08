More on ASU ending athletics program at the end of the year, trying to help students find new opportunities

It’s the end of an era, Armstrong State University ending athletics program at the end of the year.

The announcement wasn’t necessarily a surprise, but still a sad one for ASU Pirates and alumni. Armstrong State University will be ending its athletic programs at the end of this school year.

“Last night, we met with all of our staff and student athletes and gave them the word that we weren’t going to be competing in 2017 and 2018 and it certainly was a difficult night for Pirate Athletics,” says Lisa Sweany, the director of athletics at ASU. “We’re celebrating 50 years of Pirate Athletics this year and it’s certainly sad that this is happening but you know we take a lot of great pride in what we’ve done and what we’ve accomplished here.”

Sweany says they have “tremendous student athletes, coaches and administrators.”

It was just a few months ago that a proposed merger was announced between ASU and GSU (Georgia Southern University.) Sweany says since then they have been weighing options on whether programs could continue past the end of this school year. She says they have some graduating seniors and other student athletes began looking for other opportunities. That would leave their rosters diminished and Sweany says they didn’t want to take the chance of students being injured because they didn’t have a full roster.

She says for student athletes who decide to remain at Armstrong – their scholarships will be honored by ASU as long as the students stay academically eligible and attend college full time. She says out the 165 student athletes, most of them have some type of scholarship. Meanwhile, Sweany says many students who want to compete next year “are in the process of talking to other coaches about what kind of opportunities might be available at other institutions.” She says for the most part, any student athlete that wants to get picked up by another college (providing there are still scholarships available) will basically need to start the process over again, although Sweany says those students do have the advantage of playing experience at ASU. “So it’s a long process you know it’s a pretty intense process and one we’re trying our best to help our student athletes through.”

Sweany also says about 30 staff members, including coaches, assistant coaches and administrative staff are job hunting.