March of Dimes Shamrock Run Supports premature babies

The ever popular Savannah Shamrock Run 5K will draw hundreds of runners to lace up their sneakers and take the streets around Ellis Square.

Your participation will help the Savannah /Southern Georgia March of Dimes improve the health of babies and their mothers.

The premature birth rate is a serious concern in Georgia.

“Here in Savannah we have a preterm birth rate of 12.8% compared to a national average of 9.6 to 9.8%. So we have too many babies being born too soon, we have too many families experiencing the heartache that goes along with it and children that are impacted by preterm birth disabilities for the rest of their life,” explains Tajana Cahoon, Market Development Director.

You can make a difference at the Shamrock Run 6 pm Friday in Ellis Square.

Sign up is tomorrow at Fleet Feet on Water’s Avenue starting at 10. You can also sign up on Friday from 3:00 to 5:30 in Ellis Square. The cost is $35.

Money raised from the registration fee will go to research, education, and prevention programs.