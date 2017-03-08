Hilton Head National Action Network To Use RBC Heritage Spotlight For Gullah Heritage

“There has to be accountability of what’s happening to us as a Gullah Culture,” said Taiwan Scott, President of the new Hilton Head Island National Action Network Chapter.

His heritage lies deep in Hilton Head’s soil.

“My grandmothers side of the family’s natives of Hilton Head Island, Gullahs. Interesting thing is my family is actually buried down in Harbor Town at the 18th hole,” he said.

Scott’s made it his goal to keep the Gullah Geechee culture alive on the island, a culture brought to the Lowcountry region from West Africa with slave trade in the 18th century.

“There’s no acknowledgement of existence for us here,” he said, “It hurts me to see native islanders with for sale signs on their property, but when you have thousands and thousands of dollars in taxes just to sustain your property and the opportunity for development isn’t open and your zoning is reduced… these are the example that we’re ready to fight for.”

“We” meaning the new National Action Network chapter on the island.

“Right now we’re down to less than a thousand acres on Hilton Head, we feel as though if there was a spotlight you know on what’s happening that we’re still here, Scott said.

That’s why the group has planned a demonstration at the RBC Heritage golf tournament in April, which brings more than 100,000 people to island.

“We feel that the best platform is when you have international media coverage.”

Ultimately, they hope the town will change the laws so they can afford to have their own businesses and keep their land.

Greg DeLoach, Hilton Heads Assistant Town Manager, said, “The town thinks of itself as treating everybody equally, every person and every organization… And so any individual that has a grievance is welcome to protest.”

Scott says the local chapter is currently working with the state National Action Network to plan their demonstration, but they do not intend to interrupt the actual tournament.

DeLoach said, The town would “be more than happy to meet with this group or this individual to reconsider our existing laws and see whether or not there’s room for improvement in a manner that balances everybody’s interests together.”