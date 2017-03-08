Deputy’s gun stolen in home burglary

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The roommates say it took police 35 minutes to get to their house after they dialed 911.

They knew a county registered gun had been stolen and wondered whether the suspects could have been stopped if officers had arrived sooner.

“We got here before Metro and we waited around and waited for them to come we let them know what was going on and they say that the issue was dispatch,” Angle Hernandez, one of the victim’s, said.

There was a broken window on the backside of Hernandez’s home and the surveillance video was unplugged.

It happened Monday night when someone crawled inside while his deaf roommate was home.

“We got a phone call from our roommate saying the french doors are closed and something’s not right and he thinks someone’s inside the house,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez and his other roommate, a Chatham County deputy who did not want to be named, were about 20 minutes away from home.

They told their roommate to go outside and called police. By the time they reached the house police were nowhere in sight.

“We went through every room to see what happened, what was taken and Metro let us know that we need to go outside the house,” Hernandez said.

Gun cases lay empty on the floor. One of the weapons taken was the deputy-registered glock.

“We did have two guns in the house,” Hernandez said. “We were very scared for our roommate making sure that no one else was there with the weapons.”

Family jewels were also missing.

“We had boxes open obviously looking for glocks,” Hernandez said. “My ruger was taken from a drawer, jewelry was taken.”

Frustration is just one of the emotions Hernandez felt after he saw the mess.

“We’re scared for our lives now,” Hernandez said. “We don’t know if someone is going to be coming in in the middle of the night.”

And the police aren’t the only ones they blame.

“Our new mayor is not doing what he said he was going to do, our alderman’s are not doing the job that they said they were going to do,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez tells News 3 he did receive an apology from Metro dispatch.. We’ve also reached out to the alderman over that district and have yet to hear back.